Since 2000, the travelling Luna Fest has been put on by the Clif Bar & Company and happens annually the last Saturday in January in more than 175 cities across the country. Palm Springs became a stop in 2012 when Soroptimist charter member Joan Boiko spearheaded the initiative. LunaFest is in line with the Soroptimist mission: “to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment to help them live out their dreams to the fullest.”

“We’re women helping women, that’s what we aim to do,” Dewing says. “Get out there and help the women in our local community. So bringing these stories for women of our community I think was a perfect fit.”

Ogun began conceiving the idea of Are We Good Parents as she was wrapping up another of her films, The Water Phoenix, which was selected for its world premiere at the 2017 LA International Shorts. At first approach, Ogun struggled with the idea of the film about a family of three set in a house where the parents boggle about the possibility of their daughter being gay. To her, it was out of her interest in telling stories in the fantasy and science-fiction genre but resonated with her at the time because her younger sister had come out to her.

“It jogged my memory of how I felt with my little sister of when she came out to me, and she was 19 and I was sort of confused [as to] why it took her so long,” Ogun says. “I remember being so struck by that and just being confused and wondering, if I were a parent of a child who didn’t feel comfortable coming out sooner to find that out later would have been heartbreaking for me. So I decided to turn that into a story.”