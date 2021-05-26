Sky Watch: Total Lunar Eclipse

In the early hours of May 26, a total lunar eclipse will grace our morning sky. The moon will begin to dim around 1:48 a.m., but we will see it darken much more dramatically starting around 2:45 a.m. as it begins entering the umbral shadow of Earth. Within the umbra, the sun is completely obscured; however, light from every sunrise and sunset around the world refracts into the umbra. Thus, a dim red glow can often be seen reflecting on the surface of the moon as it completely enters the umbra around 4:12 a.m.

The previous lunar eclipse occurred on Nov. 30, 2020.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

