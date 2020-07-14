You Are What You Drink

Mother Nature has the answer for what is ailing you, says Lorraine Ornelas, owner of Luscious Lorraine’s Organic Café in Palm Desert. “You just have to listen,” she says, “to your body.”

Ornelas would know. She recently celebrated 20 years in business with Luscious Lorraine’s. A cancer diagnosis at 21 turned her into a student of nutrition. Almost 30 years later, she is an abundant source on nutrients and how they impact the human body.

When it comes to health-inspiring ingredients that benefit the body, Ornelas acknowledges that there are universal truths. However, she stresses, “everyone is different.” She notes that super foods, which pack a big nutritional punch for most people, are not recommended for people on blood thinners, so always talk first with your doctor about your diet.

“My main thing is that you should eat the freshest, cleanest, locally sourced food as possible,” Ornelas advises. She sources her own fresh ingredients and urges anyone blending up her recommended concoctions to do the same.

lusciouslorraines.com