Luz Delgadillo – Vision 2022

A proud ‘desert rat’ born and raised in the Coachella Valley, Luz Delgadillo has traveled the world with her family and has no desire to live anywhere else.

This deep love for the desert stands her in good stead at Oranj Palm Vacation Homes, a locally owned and operated vacation home rental and property management company that manages more than 500 homes throughout the Coachella Valley and Catalina Island, from one-bedroom condos to eight-bedroom luxury estates. “Growing up here, I really appreciated the art, the architecture, the weather, and the nature,” she says. “To be able to share that with homeowners and guests is just so satisfying.”

Of late, Delgadillo has seen two trends emerge. “Guests are staying for longer periods because they’re able to work remotely, which we love. Homeowners are investing more and more money [in their properties and amenities] as well. At the end of the day, we want people to appreciate our paradise.”

Oranj Palm has two types of clients: The summer sees young families or working friends who want to get away for the weekend. Winter is all about snowbirds who stay for months at a time, year after year. As for homeowners, most are professionals who one day want to retire here, but who want to offset costs until they do.

“The great thing about this community is that it’s safe and very unique,” concludes Delgadillo, who serves as a board member of Vacation Rentals Owners and Neighbors of Palm Springs. “At Oranj Palm, we have more than 10 employees available 24/7 whose mission is to create a home away from home so that guests come back year after year to this beautiful destination.”

• READ NEXT: Check Out the Full Issue of Vision 2022.