On a mild winter afternoon, Lynda Keeler, a mixed media artist, hits I-10 for the drive from Los Angeles to Palm Springs. By the time Keeler reaches the desert, the thermometer has risen to 90 degrees. But the temperature is not the only thing that changes when she arrives in Palm Springs. “Once you hit the windmills, you relax,” she sighs.

Keeler, whose artworks of abstract maps of Southern California can be seen in gallery shows and on her website, and her partner, Bob Merlis, a former Warner Bros. Records publicist who works with ZZ Top and the estates of Jimi Hendrix, Roy Orbison, and Keely Smith, split their time between L.A. and Palm Springs. They enjoy the social side of the desert lifestyle and find it an easy place to focus on positive activities such as charitable events.

When Keeler and Merlis, along with a small group of friends, took their annual New Year’s Day walk in 2015, they never imagined they’d soon be moving to their third desert home. That year, the group explored the enclave of Little Tuscany Estates. As they walked the hilly neighborhood, Keeler spotted a for-sale sign. At the time, the couple had no thoughts of moving; they were enjoying their Alexander Company home in Vista Las Palmas, which they had remodeled in vibrant colors and glossy finishes. It met their affinity for indoor-outdoor living; further, says Keeler, “midcentury modern design, architecture, and art are strong influences in my work.”