Mac is Back

What do firecrackers, pet frogs, and boxes of powdered mac and cheese have in common? They’re all things we might have enjoyed as kids, but likely wouldn’t touch as adults. Luckily, when it comes to the latter, plenty of scratch-made, inventive versions with high-end ingredients abound, as more diners want dishes that transport them back to their childhood but match their mature taste.

“It’s a really nostalgic, comforting dish,” says Alison Arevalo, co-author of The Mac + Cheese Cookbook: 50 Simple Recipes from Homeroom, America’s Favorite Mac and Cheese Restaurant. “It’s ageless, and it’s never going to go out of style. (She co-founded the Oakland eatery in 2011 and opened her Brooklyn-based fresh pasta restaurant Pasta Louise last year.) The trick to luring adults back to the mac is retaining the core components — a roof-of-your-mouth-scorching cheese sauce (avoid the artificial neon-hued options) and a sturdy, short hollow noodle that slurps up the stuff — then add something new and interesting, whether it’s a mix of gourmet cheeses, a fresh vegetable, or an unexpected protein.

“There are ways to make it elevated and feel grown-up but still have the basic components that you remember,” says Arevalo, who has created a Gilroy garlic-and-gouda version, a Mexican-inspired mac with Niman Ranch chorizo and chipotle adobe, and another baked with broccoli and a walnut pesto. “Even if it’s a spicy mac and cheese with mushrooms or goat cheese or things you really wouldn’t eat as a kid, it still makes you feel good and makes you smile. And it’s also delicious.”

Here are three decadent variations of the classic dish available around the Coachella Valley.