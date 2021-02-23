Snack Attack

What inspired you to make your own crackers?

Cocktail hour! I love entertaining and always wanted a fun, easy, elevated snack that would go with a glass of wine or cocktails. I had some downtime between projects, so I started trying to come up with something that was healthy and guilt free but still delicious.

How did you land on using crispy quinoa as the main ingredient?

There was a lot of experimentation. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I’d never worked with crispy quinoa puffs. I think there are a lot of foods out there with grains and nuts, but they are usually more like bars and almost always use something sweet as a binding. I wanted to do something savory.