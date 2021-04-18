A Fresh Take

The relaxed atmosphere of the Coachella Valley offers an opportunity to take risks when it comes to interior design. Such was the case with a Los Angeles family who tapped West Hollywood-based Studio Life/Style to design their vacation home in La Quinta.

For the desert escape, the clients wanted “something cool and unique, modern but still approachable,” explains Shannon Wollack, cofounder of the firm known for its celebrity clientele and sophisticated, SoCal-inflected design. Before breaking ground, Wollack and business partner Brittany Zwickl were already connected to the homeowners through social circles; they were the right team to craft the interiors of a ground-up project at The Madison Club.