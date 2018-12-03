“I went to Uganda with the intention of working on a rice farm and ended up being a DJ at a country music radio station,” she adds.

She also relied on the website couchsurfing.com to find free lodging and sought transportation on overnight trains and buses.

Although she could not speak their language, nor they hers, Downs spent a couple of days with the women of a South African village whose men worked in diamond mines.

“I was getting a sunburn, so they painted mud on my face. They taught me how to carry water on my head, and we made food together. I showed them pictures of where I came from. We danced and played drums. It was a magical place. It was like Brigadoon — I would never go back because it was too perfect,” she says, even though they laughed at her dancing.

Halfway through the adventure, Yasuda and Downs met in Egypt, where they spent Christmas. Alone again, on New Year’s Day, Downs stayed in Giza at the home of a man she met on the street.

Shortly thereafter, her mother died. She flew back to Ohio for the funeral but left her backpack in Egypt “to force myself to continue [the trip],” she says. She landed in Cairo on the Arab Spring “Day of Rage.”

“A revolution makes quick friends,” she says, noting that she remains in touch with a heavy metal band she met during the week she was there before a Bedouin helped her get to Jordan. From there, she went to Ethiopia and India and then spent four months in Asia.

“Whenever you leave home, you put yourself in a vulnerable position, but I found that people are really generous and kind,” she says. “I met a family on a train in India who were so appalled that I was traveling solo that they pretty much adopted me and made me get off the train with them. They gave me a place to stay, brought me to their temple, showed me how to cook Indian meals, and gave me family recipes.”