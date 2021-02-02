Magnesia Falls Cove in Rancho Mirage was always a place to drive past, but this time I took the turn.

It was a lockdown day. I was bored, which led to a drive, which led to my favorite phrase: I’ve never been up that street.

It was all a little too Tuscan for me, and then … a midcentury gem hugging a palm tree under a clear blue sky. You could show this house to anybody anywhere in the world and they’d say “California.” It could be a Hockney or a Ruscha.

I sat out front Googling its size and sales history, and imagined living there. I learned it was built in 1956 and wondered if Albert Frey’s new Palm Springs City Hall was the inspiration. I posted my photo on Instagram with the caption, “Somebody really thought about this” and comments poured in immediately.

I wasn’t bored anymore. Just another day in the desert.

