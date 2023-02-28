Mahjong Makes Collectors Out of Palm Springs Fanatics

While perusing a Palm Springs antique mall, Anne Rowe spies an object she wants but doesn’t need. It costs $250, so she texts friends for advice. They intimately understand her desire and encourage her to buy it.

The item in question is a mahjong set of bamboo and cattle bone tiles in a rosewood chest with brass hardware. Rowe doesn’t “need” it because she already has a “starter” set, as well as a vintage case with Bakelite tiles and a vintage travel set. She also has an incomplete set of wooden mahjong tiles that she purchased “just to study.”

Rowe and five other women in a group that plays mahjong at least weekly feel passionate about multiple aspects of the Chinese game, including acquiring vintage sets (typically circa 1930s) with handcarved tiles. Their collective careers encompass art, architecture, dance, heritage exhibitions curation, and real estate. They appreciate the artistry and history of vintage mahjong sets, wear jewelry made from playing tiles, and speak spiritually about the game itself.

“It brings people together and builds community,” Lise Baadh says. “I like it as an activity that’s the opposite of the virtual space a lot of us live in today. It is very authentic and sensory.”