Sitting Pretty

Street benches are not just a place for respite. They have become a form of art that is quickly decorating the concrete benches that dot Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Main Street Palm Springs, the city of Palm Springs’ Downtown and Uptown Business Association, will expand its existing street bench beautification project that it commissioned in July to include 17 new artists who will paint existing concrete benches on Palm Canyon Drive. Main Street received funding for this project through a grant from the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission.

This next phase of this project will commission local artists to paint selected public benches in the Uptown area of Palm Canyon Drive. The artists will be compensated for their work by Public Arts Commission funds, which come from contributions by local developers and are restricted to be used only for public arts projects. With this expansion, 40 benches will be transformed into works of art on Palm Canyon Drive.

The artists’ designs for the benches were selected to tie into the businesses near the bench location. A floral design will adorn the bench in front of My Little Flower Shop, a food-related design will be applied to the bench near Cheeky’s, and others are matched in the same manner.