Make Classic Cocktails Like Agua Caliente Casinos’ Bartenders

If you’ve ever wondered why we dub the marriage of spirits and mixers a “cocktail,” well, you may have to keep guessing. The term’s origin is hotly debated. Some say it’s drawn from a mispronunciation of the French word coquetier, or egg cup, which was the vessel for an 18th century apothecary’s blend of brandy and bitters. Others argue that mixed drinks’ invigorating effect reminded horse racegoers of the perky demeanor of steeds with clipped tails (or “cocktails,” since the docked hair resembled rooster feathers). Those are only two of the theories.

