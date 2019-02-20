Makeup Master

Things seemed to flow progressively after that and the list of films Cannom found himself working on are now cemented into the pop culture movie database — from special effects makeup on the older Rose character in Titanic (1997) to A Beautiful Mind and Hannibal (both in 2001), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), which garnered him another Academy Award.

True, the “competition” may be tight for Sunday’s Oscar telecast — Mary Queen of Scots also generated a Best Makeup & Hairstyling nomination and Cannom shares nominations with two other Vice colleagues who worked on other actors in the film. But the odds may truly be in the local’s favor.

Cannom shares more with Palm Springs Life.

How are you handling all of the attention?

It’s a bit overwhelming. I’m handling it good. I’m usually behind the camera but in case I win, I’ll be in front of 800 million people live. It’s a bit daunting.

Breathe. Deeply. Speaking of daunting … how was it transforming Christian Bale into Dick Cheney?

Jennifer Madeloff, the producer, said to me, “We want you to do Christian playing Cheney.” I said, “You’re joking.” She said, “No, we’re not.” I told her I had no idea if that’s possible. It was so completely different from what I had done and the only way that I thought we could possibly do it was to test it. But then they said something about two weeks, and I said, “You’re kidding?” That was in March of 2017. When the money came in for the film, we did test it and they liked it. We started in August and had about six weeks till we started shooting and I wanted three months.

So, you hustled.

I’m usually super-quick, though. They wanted “Christian with a little bit of Cheney.” That’s how they proceeded. As we started really getting into it and pinning down, it kept going more toward Cheney [the look]. Christian then called at one point and asked, “Could we go fatter in the neck and everything?” At that point I thought it was the closest it was going to get to Cheney. But we tested it and he went on to put on the hair, the wig, the fat suit and I still thought it was going to be too fat. Well, Christian walked out and I thought, “My God. You’re right. It’s perfect.” I think that was the point where Christian really got into it. Which was good. Because if he didn’t “feel” it, it wasn’t going to happen.