Making (Air)Waves

From a one-room operation to international recognition, College of the Desert’s community radio station KCOD has gone through a tremendous amount of growth since its creation.

KCOD (99.9 FM) started in 2011 as a platform for College of the Desert students and faculty. “We started KCOD really to give students some hands-on opportunities,” says Laurilie Jackson, an instructor of media production at COD who serves as faculty advisor for KCOD and the college newspaper, The Chaparral. “So the broadcasting students and students taking an acting class and writing classes could actually have something where they could practice their skills and actually put their announcing voices on the air.”

Today, KCOD continues as a nonprofit radio station funded by College of the Desert where students get hands-on experience in broadcasting classes such as radio production, radio announcing, and media writing. “Students have learned how to write for radio, how to use microphones, and self-produce amazing radio content,” says student station manager Giselle Woo. “They know how to work the soundboard and use editing software; these kids are so technologically savvy and catch on so fast. I’m impressed every day by them.”