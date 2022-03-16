Mama’s House Celebrates 10th Anniversary

This new campus is being named in honor of long-time Mama’s House supporter, Anne Thompson-Silverstein. Known as The Anne Silverstein Campus for Mama’s House, it will expand the organization’s current capacity of 10 mothers and their children to accommodate 50 mamas and their babies.

“It humbles me that this new residential property is named in my honor, as I never imagined this,” says Thompson-Silverstein. “Never could I have imagined what would happen, how fast it would happen, how many people would come alongside us, and the great strides the founding team would take to have the nonprofit organization status and the keys to the first Mama’s House within a year."

Luncheon festivities commenced with a silent auction prior to guests entering the ballroom. Program highlights featured Desert Hot Springs High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, invocation by Pastor Craig Cunningham, Launch of the Capital Campaign by Mama’s House board member Floyd Rhoades, and special remarks from the Clancys.

