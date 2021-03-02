One-Two Punch

The duo of radio personality Larry Elder and former NFL running back Herschel Walker lead Mama’s House’s eighth annual “Heartbeat of Love” luncheon.

Larry Elder, who has hosted the longest-running afternoon drive-time radio show in Los Angeles since 1994, and former NFL running back great Herschel Walker will both speak at Mama’s House’s eighth annual “Heartbeat of Love” luncheon on April 17 at Indian Wells Renaissance Resort and Spa. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Elder and Walker will also participate in a special reception and dinner on April 16 at a private location within the Coachella Valley for major donors.

Mama’s House is the only residential home within the Coachella Valley providing shelter for women in crisis pregnancies. Sponsorships are available, and include some admission to the VIP Reception on April 16. Sponsorships range from $750 to $60,000 for a premier sponsorship. Individual luncheon tickets are priced at $125 and available by calling 844-232-8622, ext. 700. For Sponsorship information, contact Jan Lupia at 760-406-3413 or 844-232-8622 ext. 1, or email her at janlupia@themamashouse.org.

Known as a “firebrand libertarian” according to Daily Variety, Elder is also an attorney, best-selling author, radio and TV talk show host, and executive producer of the highly-acclaimed documentary “Uncle Tom,” and the movie “Michael and Me.” The recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Elder has hosted “The Larry Elder Show” is nationally syndicated for Salem Radio Networks.