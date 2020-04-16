Mama’s House Unveils Expansion Plans at Annual Luncheon

Mama’s House, the only residential home within the Coachella Valley providing shelter for women in crisis pregnancies, hosted their seventh annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon to a record crowd of 1,200 guests at the Indian Wells Renaissance Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.

Shattering all previous attendance records, the luncheon featured Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary. A VIP Reception was held the night before at Toscana Country Club for major sponsors, who were photographed with Sanders and got to chat one-on-one with her.

Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017-2019. She is only the third woman and very first mom to hold the job.

“My co-chair Patricia McDonnell and I were overwhelmed with the tremendous outpouring of support from the community for this event, for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and for the mission and programs at Mama’s House,” said Jan Lupia, founder and executive director of Mama’s House. “We shattered all records with the largest attendance and double the amount of sponsors.”

New Board Director Floyd Rhoades unveiled the organization’s expansion project. Phase I involves the acquisition of property with a move-in ready home for eight residents; laying the infrastructure for up to seven casitas, which will be added during Phase II and III over 2 to 3 years.

Mama’s House

44875 Deep Canyon Road

Palm Desert, CA 92260

844-232-8622

themamashouse.org

Editor’s Note: This event took place prior to the COVID-19 Outbreak.