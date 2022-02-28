Things to Do This Week, Feb. 28 to March 7

View from Above: Feb. 28

Need some space? Former International Space Station Commander Terry Virts shares videos, photos, and stories from life above Earth in this National Geographic Live! experience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Tools for Tomorrow “Musical Extravaganza”: Feb. 28

Philanthropist Sandra C. Woodson will receive the Vision for the Future Award at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, while the “Musical Extravaganza” Dinner Show will feature the “new” Great American Songbook sung by renowned vocalists Terri Olsen and Frank DiSalvo.

Rock the Park Concert Palm Springs: March 2

Blonde Ambition, a tribute band featuring the music of Madonna, performs at 7 p.m. in the downtown city park in Palm Springs. The city hosts these monthly concert the first Wednesday of the month through July.

Palm Springs Dance Project “The Anniversary”: March 2

The Palm Springs Dance Project celebrates the city in a feature film, "The Anniversary", with a special screening at the Annenberg Theater followed by a Q&A by the film’s creators.

The Barber of Seville: March 3

Opera troupe Teatro Lirico D’Europa comes to the McCallum Theatre to perform one of the most popular operatic comedies of all time. A 24-year-old Rossini penned the renowned score in fewer than 12 days.

Greg Adams & Easy Bay Soul: March 3

Order a Brandy Alexander and settle in for an evening of fun, funky R&B, jazz, and soul with trumpet and flugelhorn player Greg Adams and his band East Bay Soul at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs.

Levent: March 3–5

This magician honed his sleight-of-hand skills performing in Manhattan as a teenager and went on to become an expert in vaudeville and magic history. He brings his signature tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Lucie Arnaz: March 3–5

Everybody loves Lucie! Arnaz reflects on her 50-year career in showbiz with this Broadway-centric show at the Purple Room in Palm Springs. In addition to singing ditties from Pippin and other favorites, Lucy and Desi’s daughter spills musical memories and backstage secrets.

Jackie Evancho: March 4

At age 10, Jackie Evancho performed an aria on America’s Got Talent so stunning that commentators wondered if she’d lip synced. Twelve years (and eight albums) later, Evancho demonstrates those unbelievable live vocals at McCallum Theatre.

Italy & England — Renaissance Origins: March 4

This showcase of Renaissance tunes at The Galen in Palm Desert doubles as a music history lesson: Charles Metz plays a rare Italian keyboard from the 16th century, plus a harpsichord in the 17th-century style.

Desert Guilds Quilt Show: March 4–5

See more than 150 eye-catching quilts at the Palm Springs Pavilion. Admission includes a chance to shop for fabrics and handcrafted gifts at the merchant mall, plus a look at the adorable Thumbelina-size blankets that make up the miniature quilt exhibit.

Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey: March 5

Wolfgang Van Halen called his hard rock band Mammoth WVH as a nod to his father, iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen, whose Grammy-winning band was originally named Mammoth. Los Angeles–based rockers Dirty Honey join Van Halen’s spawn on this tour stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Tejano Music Festival: March 5

Experience the Texan-Mexican culture that shaped singer Selena Quintanilla at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Grammy nominee Ram Herrera headlines the free fest.

Electric Light Orchestra Experience: March 5

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Electric Light Orchestra shook up the 1970s and ’80s with soaring prog rock albums like Time (1981). They play their hits, including 1975’s “Evil Woman,” at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage.

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.: March 5

Married musical duo McCoo and Davis appear at the McCallum Theatre with Up, Up & Away! A Musical Fable, a night of tunes named after one of the pair’s most popular hits singing with The 5th Dimension.

Pulp Vixen: March 5

The ladies of Pulp Vixen keep showgoers at The Gardens on El Paseo dancing to everyone from Bruno Mars to Bon Jovi while raising funds for the Bianca Rae Foundation.

Palm Springs Vintage Market: March 6

Whether you seek a painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you will find that and more at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The Glorious Music of Chopin: March 7

Jeffrey Siegel, a piano virtuoso with the gift of gab, regales audiences at the McCallum with the stories and sounds of Frédéric Chopin’s celebrated nocturnes and waltzes.

READ NEXT: Chevron Championship: 8 Highlights to Original Dinah Shore LPGA event.