Manfred Bräuer – Vision 2021

Should you wonder how Manfred Bräuer, a native of Austria, became the executive chef at The Vintage Club, the ultra-prestigious country club community in Indian Wells, the answer is simple: “I have always worked for the best in town,” he says with typical candor. Bräuer’s past employment bears this out, as stints as executive chef at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas and The London West Hollywood feature prominently on his résumé.

A love of cooking was instilled in Bräuer at a young age when, despite having six siblings, he was the one chosen to help his mother prepare their daily meals. “I immediately knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he recalls. “My mother was probably the best teacher for me.”

After mastering his culinary skills at fine restaurants in Europe and across the states, Bräuer is now content to deliver world-class cuisine at The Vintage Club. He even describes the club residents as members of his family. “They come here to eat seven days a week,” he says.

Just as one cooks for a large family with varied tastes, Bräuer’s menu contains something for every palate. “We offer the best steaks in town,” he insists. “We have a Japanese chef who makes the most authentic sushi, and our members love our veal piccata and short rib ravioli.”

Bräuer typically changes his menu four times during the season to keep up with changing tastes, available fresh ingredients (locally sourced whenever possible), and trends. “The culinary world is like an ever-changing ocean,” he says, “and we want The Vintage Club to be on the first wave.”

• READ NEXT: See the Full Issue of Vision 2021.