You saw this Madison Club residence in the article, Moody Blues, but we wanted to leave you with a final glimpse of one space that can make or break a home: the master closet dressing area.

Enter a jacket bar with a generous three-fingers’ width between each hanger, a protective shelf for a suede fedora, and a drawer beneath the commercial-tough safe for scarves, gloves, or socks. Specs and shades wait for their day in the sun inside a wall-mounted glass case. Just below, belts are coiled like napping snakes in the grass. Compartments for wallets and card cases sit one level down.

The visual merchandising is complete with a luxurious finish and strategic lighting that flatters both the client and his latest John Varvatos haul.