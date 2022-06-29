Painting Away the Pain

Emmanuel “Manny” Doublin Sr. looks a bit uncomfortable at his easel at CREATE Center for the Arts in Palm Desert, where he’s finishing a portrait of a homeless woman who he met while painting a public “art bench” in downtown Palm Springs. Short in stature, amply inked, and tough as nails, the fledgling artist reveals he’s in pain. He has wedged vertebrae in his back and a shifted and arthritic hip that makes one of his legs longer than the other. He doesn’t stand or sit very long in any position.

In December 2020, while Doublin was riding home from work on his Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle, a car veered into his lane near the intersection of Gene Autry Trail and Highway 111. “I flicked my high beams to let him know I was on a bike,” he recalls. “We were both doing about 45 or 50 miles per hour. I hit my brakes and tried to swerve out of the way. I knew in my head it was too late.”

Then, smack!

“My legs flew up in the air, and I remember feeling like I was in the bullfight in one of my paintings — like the matador being hit and tossed by the bull. When I was on the ground, the wind was knocked out of me. I tried to lift myself up, but my arm was hanging sideways, and I fell back down. All I could think about was my daughter [Izabelle], who was at home.”