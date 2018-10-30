Dance is “an art without borders,” says dancer-choreographer Manuel Vignoulle. “It uses the human body as raw material moving through space, generates feelings that touch people’s hearts, and leads them to reconnect with their own humanity.”

That may sound deep, but experience dance and Vignoulle’s work for that matter, live, and you fully comprehend what he’s communicating.

Vignoulle was born in Paris and has lived in United States for nearly a decade. As the recipient of the Grand Prize Award at the 20th Annual Choreography Festival, held at McCallum Theatre last year, audiences witnessed Vignoulle’s stunning enthusiasm for the art form — and then, his humility. His graciousness upon nabbing the top prize warmed hearts.

The celebrated choreographer with a fiery mane of burnt-orange hair and rich French accent returns to the festival, Nov. 10-11, now in its 21st year. He shares stage time with such revered professional dance companies such as Suzanne Haag/Eugene Ballet Company (from Eugene, Oregon), Gary Franco/Infinite Flow and Tales Between Our Legs (both from L.A.), and Erik Saradpon/FORMALITY (from Temecula).