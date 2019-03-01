PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Avoid volunteering for the heavy lifting now; rather, focus on the spirit of group energy. Share philosophy so that others are uplifted. More information is coming. Take extra time with decisions.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

It’s sometimes hard for the ram to slow down and experience compassion. If you truly listen, a cosmic secret is revealed, honing scouting skills that catapult you to a higher level of leadership. Balance sending and receiving.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

This month demands that you prune a small crop. It’s painful to destroy at least half of the extraneous growth, but it’s also necessary for focus. Invest in yourself. Provide fertilization for strong, rapid progress.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

There will be somnambulant days when you go from A to B and blank out the trip. Your subconscious — the 90 percent of unused brain function — wants to be heard. You should listen.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

You were wise to trim your workload in order to take on more. But this time it’s a paradigm shift. You will acquire vendors and services to assist. The marketplace is ready for your contribution. Do it now.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Professional glamour takes a back seat to sixth-grade math. The sign of the bull is high in the market. Be frugal and make wise investments. Show you can qualify for an expanded portfolio. Be your own bank.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Retrograde Mercury insists you collect more data to process, discard, or apply. Service providers and alliances are shape-shifting. Flexibility is key. Your success is gestational and provides the best of nurturance. Seek comfort.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Revamp a health routine, and you will see the results that have eluded you. Price point is no object in high-

end services. If you scrimp with assistance, it will show. Home improvement supports effectiveness in the world. You’re worth it.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Seek other people’s money, as those with funds might invest in your creativity. Buying and selling becomes as explosive as fireworks. Be ready to change your plan, goal, or mind. Solid expansion is possible through turbulent times.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Diverse projects line up in no particular order and demand completion. You can do it all. A positive perception and a willingness to adjust to alternative solutions are all that you will require for solid success.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Ponder the power of true friendship. Cosmically, the friend says, “I understand.” It’s not emotional but rather a meeting of the minds. And being fixed, it remains constant. Who are the true friends? What is unconditional love? A short interval will solve a long struggle.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Surround yourself with dreamers, seekers, and mystics. You can heal and lift burdens with a thought. Minister to others, and you will be lifted by their healings. There’s a miracle for you that’s incredible, but it whispers softly, and you must be centered to hear.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.