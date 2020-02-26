March 2020 Horoscopes

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

You will experience difficult energies this month. Is that bad or good? Neither. It is what it is. Your free-will reaction is what will determine whether that’s good or bad. There are no victims — only volunteers. Miracles appear if you appeal to the healers in your life.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Ponder your ambition. It should be at the zenith of your lifetime — so far. Translate knowledge to application, lecture to lab. Though it seems insurmountable at the moment, there is a trail when you forge it. Be undaunted. The game always accelerates. Make like Nike and “Just Do It.”

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Taurus is often the tortoise, plodding and steadfast. And, of course, the winner. The pace can only be yours. Considering schedules of others is detrimental to your goal. You have qualified for an emeritus level of knowledge. Allow those around you to prove themselves to you.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

It’s time for rebirth. This is crucial for you. While it might feel seemingly impossible, you remain in a dark place that is secure. Out of desire, you are ready to create something from nothing. Seek power to rebuild. Time is circular, not linear. And here you are again.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

You have not given into fear. You have assumed the position of worthy alignment and without reservation. Acknowledge this tricky balance of power and welcome a new way. A formidable lion is your lamb, and may offer you the world.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

After a long period of obscurity, the racetrack is in sight. Cool your jets. First, you must endure a few moments of waiting before you enter the fray. Be totally self-absorbed and prepare a checklist for readiness. Your ducks must be in precise rows. Ready? Set. You know the rest.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

A system that you consider your most effective tool has proved its worth. Now, use it to provide a foundation for a structure that you will administrate through a quantum shift. Nail-biting moments add to the thrill of the game. Exhale. From here, you can grasp success.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Go solo. Your peacemaker skills must melt the ice of those in power. By shouldering more personal involvement and embracing a willingness to go it alone — “My Way,” as Ol’ Blue Eyes sang — others will slowly come around. Ignore, and you will not face it.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A lonely, painful foreknowledge has sustained you. Now that all is being revealed, stay humble. When there is nothing left to be said, the Scorpion often says it. Instead, why not encourage new connections to progress forward? It’s much sweeter than saying, “I told you so!”

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Your past goals must be reexamined. They have been met, but they should be replaced with more relevant plans? Life is more purposeful and demands more productivity. When the mountain goat reaches the top, it seeks out a new mountain.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Daddy used to say he could play nine holes with a man and know whether he would do business with him. Look at the foursome. Do they cheat? Lose their cool? Take responsibility for choices? Discern who is worthy in your life. Golf is competition of the self — with the self.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Great prophets often ventured to the desert to fast and pray before they began a quest. And the devil stopped by to show them the kingdoms of the world. In your drive to understand, dig through the rubble and find your true friends. That’s how you will build a true social network.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.