PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Power lies in dropping out of the sturm und drang of the marketplace. As factions squabble, there is a bigger picture only you can see. Make no promises until the dust settles.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Aries symbolizes the planting of seeds. Some fall on rocks; others are carried away by birds. It’s time to initiate new alliances without concern for outcome.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

It’s not cool for the blissful bovine to expose the undercurrent of righteous rage — outward serenity is a potent weapon as you wage war on perceived injustice. Patience and an awareness of the inevitability of karma reinforce your faith.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

It’s time to assimilate some revolutionary lifestyle concepts. Nutrition and style are ready for a new idea; consider regenerating old-school favorites, from comfort foods to your investment wardrobe

CANCER: June 21–July 22

A system you’ve developed for personal care should be refined and put into daily rotation. Lead by example — it’s more effective than lecturing. Follow a hunch.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Be willing to take on responsibility for a speculative venture. Others will withdraw, and obstacles will arise, but you are destined for the lion’s share.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Your willingness to work hard must be supported by a strong structural entity. No pearls before swine; save brilliant concepts for a receptive hierarchy. Your contribution is essential and requires backing from those in power.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Do what you do best. Act as mediator or chief of protocol for a hard-hitting innovator. Sometimes the rough edges of genius must be softened; tighten the iron fist in the velvet glove.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Jupiter retrograde in your sign calls a halt to unprecedented growth. More data is needed to determine the worth of current projects. Plan for the “what ifs” and avoid the “woulda, coulda, shouldas” later.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Take a short trip to gain new perspective. Get away to raw natural beauty and reinvent your dream. They will miss you when you go away.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

You work harder because it’s easier for you. Acknowledge leaders, and maintain alliances. As you mentor you will be guided.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

You’re due for a surge on the revenue stream. Realize that time is money, and go no further until the bill is adjusted. You work against yourself if you underestimate your worth.

