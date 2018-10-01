Marcie Graham, 39

Marketing Communications, City of La Quinta

Moving from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley a decade ago was “culture shock, but in a good way” for Marcie Graham. “I love the peacefulness, and the people are great.”

She fell in love with La Quinta’s serene vibe and made it her mission to share the city’s cachet using a fresh, modern take with plenty of input from residents.

“I love that this valley is thriving. I love that people of all ages from all over the world come here. La Quinta is no exception. This place is going to do amazing things, and we’re only beginning.”

VIDEO: Marcie Graham talks about the advantages of living, working in La Quinta.