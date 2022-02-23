Marie Osmond is Full of Surprises

I'm sitting up there with Andrea Bocelli and it just got to my heart. It was just unexpected. That's the name of it. You just don't expect that. And especially when you try a new genre. It's very touching to me, really. The fans are the ones that did that. I have the best.

How do your longtime fans respond to these operatic arias, which are so different from the country-pop songs that launched your career?

That's the first time anyone has asked me that question, Jeremy. I love you. What happened is when my son [Michael Blosil, who died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 18] passed away, I sang “Pie Jesu” on Oprah’s show and the response was overwhelming.

It was very moving. Was that the first time you sang opera publicly?

I've been working on this legit soprano for 20 years before this album. I would sing it around the house, and he would say, "Mom, that's my favorite way you sing." So that's why I sung that on Oprah. Well, it got such a response that I tried out a few a couple nights. I tried “Nessun Dorma” one night. I got a standing ovation and I'm like, "What? Shut the front door." So I started to try things towards the last few years there. And that's how this album was born, was through my son and trying things in Vegas. Because, people say, "Well, are you still country?" And I'm like, "Of course, I'm country." That's my music. And I've been singing it since I was 12. And I will be doing some of those hits in the show there, because I think people want to hear “Meet Me in Montana” and “Paper Roses” and things like that. I have a very odd range. So the show is going to be very eclectic, something for everyone. You'll have a good time. I promise you.

I have no doubt. I understand you can be seen riding a Harley through the desert.

I went to Yellowstone and saw my first buffalo and it did something to me. And so, while I can still handle my bike, I mean, it's not really heavy. It's like 800 pounds. But while I can still do those kinds of things, I really want to. I'm a life liver, you know what I mean? I'm not good in a passenger seat. Unless my husband's driving, I'm not very good with it. We only have so much time on this earth. We got a motor home. This is stupid. I don't even know I'm telling you this.

Because you realize it's fascinating to think of Marie Osmond driving a motor home and riding a Harley!

We upgraded our motor home at Christmas. If you see this motor home with two Harleys on the back, you'll know it's me.