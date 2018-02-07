Style knows no city limits. Designer Mark Nichols’ recent clients, a Canadian couple, envisioned buying a second home in Palm Springs. After finding better value in Rancho Mirage, however, they called Nichols to overhaul their new digs.

“They discovered that, with the right designer and about nine months to renovate, they could get exactly what they needed further down valley,” he says. His down-to-the-studs remodel revealed some tricky problem areas, care of the original builder. Wallpaper by Toronto-based artist Karen Darling provided an aesthetic solution.

Darling’s paintings appear on wall treatments by Area Environments. The company showcases imagery from a group of international contributors who create “wallpaper with artists’ eyes.” To achieve the look that caught Nichols’ eye, Darling scrapes through multiple translucent layers of wax, down to her abstract paintings below, in a technique that adds intriguing depth. Here’s how Nichols put her art to work in Rancho Mirage.