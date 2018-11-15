More than 250 realtors and brokers were greeted by the scenic landscape at Toscana Country Club, where they were invited to enjoy warm coffee, light breakfast samplings, and friendly conversation at the opening of the Market Watch fall seminar.

Market Watch was hosted and sponsored by Toscana Country Club and also by Franklin Loan Center, CDAR [California Desert Association of Realtors], and PSRAR [Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors]. The information, presented by real estate experts Mike McDonald and Vic Cooper of Market Watch, explored the “Valley’s Swing Back To Local Homeownership” as well as housing values in the Coachella Valley and how they compare to those in Orange, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties.

Informative and insightful, Market Watch remains to be a key resource to the growing Coachella Valley real estate industry.

The next Market Watch seminar will be held Feb. 12, 2019, at Toscana Country Club.

Toscana Country Club

76009 Via Club Villa

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-772-7000

toscanacc.com