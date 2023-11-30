Market Watch Fall Seminar Shared Insight on Coachella Valley Real Estate

It was a packed house at the scenic Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage for the Market Watch Fall Seminar.

The morning was full of informative discussion, analysis, and insight on the Coachella Valley’s real estate market from industry experts Walter K. Neil (president and CEO of Franklin Loan Center) and Michael J. McDonald of Market Watch LLC.

The Palm Springs Life event was sponsored by Franklin Loan Center, Renova Energy, California Desert Association of Realtors, and Greater Palm Springs Realtors.

Our upcoming Winter Seminar will be held in February 2024. Stay tuned for details.