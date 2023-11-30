Paula LaBellarti, Kelly Siminski, Brad Mullen, and Lynn Mallotto

Market Watch Fall Seminar Shared Insight on Coachella Valley Real Estate

The seasonal real estate seminar informed on market trends in the Greater Palm Springs community.

Site Staff Social Scene

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH ZIMMER

It was a packed house at the scenic Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage for the Market Watch Fall Seminar.

The morning was full of informative discussion, analysis, and insight on the Coachella Valley’s real estate market from industry experts Walter K. Neil (president and CEO of Franklin Loan Center) and Michael J. McDonald of Market Watch LLC.

The Palm Springs Life event was sponsored by Franklin Loan Center, Renova Energy, California Desert Association of Realtors, and Greater Palm Springs Realtors.

Our upcoming Winter Seminar will be held in February 2024. Stay tuned for details.

Laura Clark and Walter Neil. 

Tim Cutler, Chris Bale, and Deb Anderson. 

Eric Davis, Yasmin Collins, and Mike Haque. 

Tracy Boomer and Robert Downing. 

J.J. Siquot and Jan Ray. 

Alejandro Lopez and Kenny Cassady. 

Laura Clark, Patty Kekich, Brandy Nelson, and Beth Cummins.

Michael McDonald (at the podium). 

Katherine Ruiz. 