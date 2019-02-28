More than 200 realtors and brokers attended a continental breakfast courtesy of Toscana Country Club followed by a Market Watch seminar on the Tuscan landscape of Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells. The annual “A Tale of Nine Cities” focused on the major demographic and housing trends of the nine cities that form the Coachella Valley followed by an informative forecast for 2019 marketplace.

Market Watch was hosted and sponsored by Toscana Country Club and also sponsored by Andalusia Country Club, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Franklin Loan Center, Oranj Palm Vacation Rentals, CDAR (California Desert Association of Realtors), and PSRAR (Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors). Real estate experts Mike McDonald and Vic Cooper of Market Watch presented the information.

Market Watch remains an informative and insightful key resource to the growing Coachella Valley real estate industry.

The next Market Watch seminar, “The Outlook for the Valley’s Remote Owner/2nd Home Market” will be held May 7 at Toscana Country Club. For information and tickets, visit palmspringslife.com/market-watch.