Market Watch Seminar Explores Remote Owner Market

More than 200 realtors and brokers attended a continental breakfast courtesy of Toscana Country Club followed by a Market Watch seminar on the Tuscan landscape of Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

The seminar entitled “The Remote Owner Market” focused on the outlook for the Coachella valley’s remote owner/second home market, which is an important key to increasing home sales.

Toscana Country Club hosted and sponsored Market Watch with additional sponsorships from Andalusia Country Club, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Oranj Palm Vacation Rentals, Franklin Loan Center, CDAR (California Desert Association of Realtors), and PSRAR (Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors). Real estate experts Mike McDonald and Vic Cooper of Market Watch presented the information.

Market Watch remains an informative and insightful key resource to the growing Coachella Valley real estate industry.

The next Market Watch seminar, “Huge wage gains are coming! How will it impact Valley housing and housing everywhere?” will be held Nov. 12, 2019, at Toscana Country Club.

For information and tickets, visit palmspringslife.com/market-watch.