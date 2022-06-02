Foodie Feast

But once you have good people, it's easy to teach. They're willing to learn. It's easier to teach. The one thing that we want them to understand is that, quality and consistency is the most important thing. And that's what we are focusing on. And we are trying to have a scenario where everybody understand the importance of layering flavors, and creating good things from scratch, and serving quality food. We need to make sure that whatever we do, we have the ability to replicate it and make sure that the consistency and the continuity of flavor is there when I'm not there.

Your company has started several restaurants that you could have just walked in, built what they wanted, and walked away. Why is it important for you to be hands-on?

The most important thing for me is to be able to transfer the wealth of knowledge from my head to somebody else's hands. Because now my company owns and operates over 4000 venues across the United States. So physically it's impossible for me to be everywhere. But we have a team on the ground, we have great competent people, and we check on them often. And we have biweekly calls with all the staff. So we are able to keep the consistency and the continuity even without being 24/7 in the venue.

I understand the menus will change based on season, what ingredients are available. Can you still create customer favorites where people will want to come back for certain dishes?

Yes. At the end of the day, we got to please customers. So the reality is that they don't like it, they don't eat it. We see from the report that something is not selling and we get rid of it. And anytime we get rid of an item, we ask ourself why it wasn't liked and how can we make it better. And that's kind of what we do. We're trying to build good rapport with people, listening to whatever preferences they have and then adjust. We're in the service industry. And for us, it's important to serve. Being in Southern California, seasonality is optional. So we are going to have great food items at a different time during the year.

