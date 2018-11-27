Browse the produce and wares of desert growers, makers, and artists every weekend at the College of the Desert Street Fair in Palm Desert and Sky Village Outdoor Market Place in Yucca Valley; Saturdays at the Beatnik Bazaar in Joshua Tree; and Thursday nights at VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs.

For farm-fresh ingredients, head to the Certified Farmers Market on Saturdays in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree, on Sundays in La Quinta, and on Wednesdays in Palm Desert, or opt for Maclin’s Open-Air Farmers Market in Indio on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Monthly markets include the Desert Mountains Art Faire and Coachella Valley Makers Market, both first Saturdays in Palm Desert, and the Palm Springs Vintage Market, every first Sunday.