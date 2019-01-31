New residents not previously acquainted with the club through friends or family typically trace back directly to 2013, when Marrakesh opened its gates during Modernism Week. Former marketing executive Gena Corbett worked with homeowners, designers, and management to produce a tour of six houses during the 10-day run, which kicked off with a clubhouse gala for 450 guests. In all, about 5,000 visitors came through. Immediately after the event, the club’s showcase houses went on the market. Eula Robertson was starting to look for a desert retreat for weekends outside L.A., and the Marrakesh listings took hold of her imagination. “How was it possible,” she wondered, “that this level of architecture — and service — could be had at these prices?” The design, she says, was irresistible. She bought her weekend home in 2014, but within a year, she had left Los Angeles to live at Marrakesh full-time.

There is an uptick in the number of full-time, year-round residents (currently at about 35 percent), and it’s not limited to retirees. Cullen and Michelle Jowitt bought a home in 2015 thinking it would be a nice family getaway from their busy tech-sector lives in Northern California; 18 months later, the couple gave up Oakland Hills as the place to raise their two children (Nicole, 10, and Sean, 7), citing the beauty, security, amenities, and neighborliness of Palm Desert.

The community’s charter requires architecture to remain as intact as it is viable; thus the Jowitts find themselves part of a cadre of tech-oriented residents who have begun mapping out ways to create better systems for power, water, and internet to benefit Marrakesh and neighboring communities. Fredric Fletcher led power supply operations for Burbank Water & Power, where he created renewable energy, smart grid, and fiber optic technologies that have been duplicated worldwide. Here, he determined he could lend his knowledge in irrigation management, energy reduction, and solar strategy.

The bell-bottomed-type font of the original Marrakesh signage at the main entrance reflects the tenor of the time — a year whose Billboard Top 100 singles saw musical history being made by The Beatles (four entries), Elvis Presley (two), and Motown artists (nine), and the No. 1 record of the year was “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies.

Marrakesh fêted its 50th with a clubhouse event informed by the classic anthem (and No. 2 song on the Top 100 list) “Age of Aquarius,” though it’s unlikely any of the members had attended Woodstock. As guests arrived on that November evening, they were greeted by a line of “protesters” blocking the doorway (actually board members welcoming the revelers) and a phalanx in the lobby holding signs sporting sayings decidedly more Laugh-In than Abbie Hoffman: “Feeling Groovy” and “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe.” It’s fun when you can’t tell the parents, or grandparents, from the kids for all the fringe and love beads and granny glasses.