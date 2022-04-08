In short order, Barrett packed up and moved into one of the famously pink abodes by John Elgin Woolf. When the club opened in 1969, the 364 villas appealed to the more glamorous side of midcentury living and golf-home architecture. Now, they are a favorite among designers and the home-industry set, who have since flocked here like flamingos. She counts designer Patrick Dragonette and former shelter magazine editor Stephen Drucker as old friends and new neighbors.

“Patrick kept asking when I was going to move out here. And designers continue to move in,” she says. “You can’t help it. The architecture is so good. It just feels good here. It must be the reflection off the buildings, because the light is a little bit pinker somehow.”

Barrett needed a rose-colored outlook to direct the project. She purchased the three-bedroom, three-bath home from the original owner, who was never inclined to evolve beyond its original design. A ficus tree in the front courtyard had roots growing wild below the foundation. Inside, a gold-foil striped wallpaper clung to the entry walls so stubbornly that Barrett had to remove the drywall to take it down. Faux terra cotta tiles begged to be ripped up and replaced with poured concrete throughout the home.