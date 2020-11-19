Exhibition Kitchen

The “crisp, gallery-like feel” of this kitchen mirrors the rest of the Marrakesh Country Club home designed by Townsend Lloyd. Linear, free of clutter, and walls that welcome artwork were a few of the directives that spurred her design. On one side, she kept a large wall to define the kitchen. The opposite wall alternates between ample space for art and views.

Modern minimalism and seamless fluidity are byproducts of the details. An appliance garage conceals the toaster and coffee machine while keeping them within easy reach. Push-latch cabinets topped with KRION countertops are free of decorative hardware. Space-wise, a traditional island was out of the question. Instead, two peninsulas, one at each end, offer prep space, casual dining areas, a laptop landing zone, or an impromptu cocktail bar.