Extroverted Interiors

He has celebrity clients (Elton John, Gwen Stefani, Kylie Jenner), luxe hospitality projects (Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells, The Prospect Hollywood in Los Angeles, and Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara), and industry awards (named among the world’s top 100 interior designers by Architectural Digest, the top 25 designers by The Hollywood Reporter, and a permanent fixture on Elle Décor’s A-List).

Then there are his 327,000 Instagram followers and 48 Architectural Digest covers — including the annual Celebrities at Home issue featuring his designs for Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian that became one of the publication’s best-selling issues, ever. He has a home décor deal with Frontgate, a line of fabric for Schumacher, wallpaper for Cole & Son, tiles for Ann Sachs, rugs for The Rug Store, dinnerware for Haviland Limoges, crystal for Daum, window treatments for The Shade Store, outdoor furniture for Harbour, fabrics for Perennials, lighting for Corbett Lighting, and a collection of ranges for the revered French brand La Cornue, as well as collaborations with silver maker Christofle.

There’s also the television appearances on Million Dollar Decorators, the cameo on The Young and the Restless, and the guest spot on RuPaul’s Drag Race (judging, not running). Add it up, and you’ll understand why Martyn Lawrence Bullard has earned his place among the pantheon of design icons.