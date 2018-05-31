Bradley Bayou

Harnessing his background in fashion — he was once creative director of Halston and has had his own couture and ready-to-wear lines — Bradley Bayou brought timeless style to his Palm Springs retreat.

He purchased the 3,500-square-foot Old Las Palmas home, first owned by Bob Hope, in 2000, when it was “in desperate need of work.” He replaced windows and doors with more energy-efficient glass, sunk the living room to create “a great space to retreat when you’ve had a bit too much sun,” and, most dramatically, opened the back of the house to embrace the views of the San Jacinto Mountains.