Mary Pickford and Frances Marion fueled the birth to Hollywood’s grandest, classiest — and some would say forever lost — era of filmmaking. Imagine what sort of ripple effects would have transpired had these two intrepid females been out of the picture.

Pickford, one of silent film’s greatest stars, was “America’s Sweetheart,” who also co-founded film studios and was one of the original founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among other things. Marion, a prolific author-journalist-film director also became one of the most renowned female screenwriters of the 20th century, taking home Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay (The Big House, 1930) and The Champ (Best Story, 1932).

Melanie Benjamin saw these facts so clearly that she was compelled to pen a novel about Pickford and Marion’s friendship. The result, a wonderfully sublime best-seller called The Girls in the Picture, will be at the forefront of Benjamin’s discussion during her appearance Jan. 30 at Palm Springs Library.

Chances are Benjamin will also address her stunning creative evolution, too. The author, who lives in Chicago, found success as a writer after her children were grown. She became a New York Times best-selling author, celebrated for memorable historical novels, such as The Swans of Fifth Avenue (about Truman Capote and his society swans) and The Aviator’s Wife (about Anne Morrow Lindbergh), among others.

She shares more with Palm Springs Life.