Thirteen undergraduate and graduate students from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus were celebrated at the annual Rogers Scholarship Dinner held Oct. 2 at the La Quinta Resort & Club.

A cocktail reception for scholarship recipients and guests to mingle with the Rogers family was followed by a dinner, where each scholarship recipient received a special ring and gave a short speech to thank the Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation and those in their life who have contributed to their success.

Interim CSUSB Palm Desert campus Dean Bruce Shepard welcomed guests and introduced members of the Rogers family, who have been providing scholarships to PDC students since 1994 totaling more than $1 million.

CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales talked about the importance of giving back through community service.

The Mary Stuart Rogers Scholarship Fund was established to provide financial assistance to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus. Recipients, called Rogers Scholars, must demonstrate a commitment to their own personal growth, compile outstanding academic records, demonstrate leadership qualities and show a desire to serve their fellow students and communities.