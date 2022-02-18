‘Factory’ Worker

How did you meet Andy Warhol?

Gerard Malanga was Warhol’s first go-to man. I met Gerard when he did a poetry reading at Cornell University and he was attracted to me. He wanted to take film of me crossing a bridge, so he took some film and then he wanted me to come with him, leave Cornell. I mean, what? That was weird and I didn’t want to do it.

Later I went on a field trip with a group from Cornell and visited artists in their studios in New York City. And the last one on the list was The Factory. Andy Warhol’s. We go up in an elevator, the elevator door opens, and it's pitch black. I mean, there wasn't a light on in the place. Warhol was in the staircase. I mean, he wouldn't come out. And the whole place was black. I sort of liked it. And then finally everybody left, and Gerard said, "Andy wants to see you." And so, I said, "Oh, oh, okay." What do I do? Undress? I don't know. Pose? I don't know. I have no idea what I'm supposed to be doing.

And Warhol does not communicate well. He goes silent, and he puts a finger up against his cheek saying, "Fuck you." Your "fuck you" finger. But I thought that was funny. And then later on, Gerard came back and he said, "You can come here anytime." I said, "What?" He said, "Yeah." And that was that. I just stayed with Warhol. I felt like Sir Lancelot. And I also, I don't know, I just wanted to help Andy. It was like a pull, some kind of pull.