Jewelry by Barcelona-based Masriera can best be described as art nouveau, art deco, avant-garde, and simply elegant. Rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and brooches are inspired by nature, fantasy, and femininity.

The breathtaking pieces are carried by a limited number of authorized jewelers in the United States, including Emerson & Farrar, which will feature them at a trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at its downtown Palm Springs location. A full collection will be presented by Masriera brand managers and will be available for viewing and purchase.

“It is nice to have (the jewelry line) in our location because it is an exclusive collection that is not saturated in the valley,” said Christie Seybert, branch manager at Emerson & Farrar. “It is one of the best selling in our store, and people are familiar with the brand.”