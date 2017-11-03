Some people love to visit art galleries; others frequent museums. Then there are those who combine these two experiences in the comfort of their own home. That’s essentially what J. Willott Gallery helped the Davies family do. Their residence houses a collection of museum-quality art, made possible by gallery owners Josh Paquette and Josh Otten and their rarefied roster of international artists.

Affectionately dubbed “the two Joshes,” Paquette and Otten arguably are two of the local market’s most sophisticated gallerists. Celebrating 11 successful years with their new 5,000-square-foot gallery on El Paseo in Palm Desert, they are trusted advisers and master curators. Bringing two discerning pairs of eyes to their client-centric business, they consider clients’ taste, lifestyle, and interiors when transforming bare walls into artful environments. “We let the client guide the process from the beginning,” says Otten. “The first question always is, ‘What aesthetic impact does the art make?’ ”

“We’re not here to tell a client what to like,” Paquette emphasizes, because art is subjective. “Art is an extension of someone’s personality.”