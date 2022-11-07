Bold Pairings

water and boulder
Sean Lockyer of Studio AR&D Architects is known for easing brawny boulders into a drought-tolerant landscape with the exacting strategy of a chess grandmaster declaring checkmate. At Echo Rancho Mirage, he did just that, adding an exclamation point to his plan with one sunk right into the cool waters of the pool. A tanning shelf never looked so artful, as the boulder’s silhouette emulates the distant mountains.
Wood on Rock
At The Vintage Cub in Indian Wells, a glass-enclosed modern bathroom by homeowner and interior designer Lisa Park epitomizes the home’s moniker, “Serenity.” The wooden tub, handcrafted in Settle by NK Woodworking and Design, is made of sustainable hardwoods It sits light as a feather on a bed of white rock. Architecture by Marc Whipple of Whipple Russell Architects.
Wood on wood
A hidden, spring-loaded powder room door surprises guests in a reimagined midcentury home with Japanese influence. The thermally modified Finnish pine cladding (Triple Shadow by Lunawood) is part of a warm, desert-modern design by architect/general contractor Duane Smith of Hundred Mile House. The flooring is an engineered rustic European white oak (Contempo Revival by Bravada).
stone and steel
A pieced rock wall that extends to the outdoor living area is broken with intentional contrast by a black steel fireplace surround in a residence at Echo Rancho Mirage. Designed by Sean Lockyer of Studio AR&D Architects, the homes in the intimate gated enclave showcase an abundance of natural materials, presented in their raw textures. Furnishings follow the architect’s lead, honoring the materials’ colors while infusing a softer touch.
concrete and velvet
Textured concrete masonry units envelop exterior and interior surfaces of this Desert Palisades home by Woods + Dangaran. In the primary suite, a fusion of hard and soft create a soothing undercurrent. While CMU blocks speak to the hues of the sand and mountains, the custom, green velvet upholstered bedframe evokes native plant life.
glass on glass
The palette of this Bighorn Golf Club home by Lance O’Donnell of o2 Architecture with interiors by Steve Kadlec of Kadlec Architecture + Design pulls from the Santa Rosa foothills beyond the expansive windows. A glass shower, mirror, and glass pendant lighting intensify the natural light, tempered by brushed limestone floors, glazed ceramic tiles, weathered hemlock ceilings, and dark wood millwork cabinetry.