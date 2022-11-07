Bold Pairings

water and boulder

Sean Lockyer of Studio AR&D Architects is known for easing brawny boulders into a drought-tolerant landscape with the exacting strategy of a chess grandmaster declaring checkmate. At Echo Rancho Mirage, he did just that, adding an exclamation point to his plan with one sunk right into the cool waters of the pool. A tanning shelf never looked so artful, as the boulder’s silhouette emulates the distant mountains.