Dancing to a New Beat

What was your experience reliving some of the crazier moments from your past?

It was very cathartic. It was almost painful. But you know what? You get to where you're going by going through it. And I would say to anybody, "I'm here now. I'm happy. I found it." The end of the book was the hardest part to write because I was like, "well, I'm in the desert, I've got a beautiful wife, life is good," and the reader's like, "well, fuck, that's kind of boring."

Your memory seems incredibly vivid considering all the drugs you've consumed over the years. How did recall all these details?

I know. I'm that kind of guy, I just am. I always had this incredible muscle memory retention, even when I was in bands. The reason I was in so many bands is I was able to play music by listening to it one time. They would be like, "You just listened to that once and you played it perfectly." My nickname was Matt Mercenary. I was in 10 bands in Hollywood in the '70s and '80s, and I could jump around and play with all these people, and it gave me this sort of workmanship and I've crafted this memory bank. When I went to write the book, it just started flowing out.

“Double Talkin' Jive” is a popular Guns N’ Roses song, but why did you decide it was the right title for the book?

It seems like that's a weird, weird title, but to me it's not. It's sort of the consensus on the music business. It's kind of a love-hate relationship for me, to be honest with you. I was a kid who grew up in the 1970s and wanted to play in a rock and roll band. I went to Hollywood to get into the business. I was broke but having the greatest time of my life in Hollywood just heading around town partying, and playing rock and roll. Then I got into the big bands, and things got a lot more complicated. The business part came in and then there was a lot of money. It was the managers and agents and all these different facets of people that started to be a very cling-on sort of thing. And I just thought Double Talkin' Jive worked really well for that sort of music business in Hollywood. Anyhow, that's the name. It's all jive bullshit.