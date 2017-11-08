Matthew Morrison is in full gush mode. Well, this sort of thing is expected when you’ve been expecting a big life change. Morrison and his wife, Renee, became first-time parents to a baby boy in late October. Now, the popular Glee star and Tony-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated performer is happy to muse about his new role as a father.

The performer’s passions extend beyond his current family setting, too, and Greater Palm Springs residents — everyone from Gleeks to those who find Morrison easy on the eyes — will appreciate his robust showmanship in the “Opening Night Benefit Concert: An Evening with Matthew Morrison” Nov. 18 at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.

“Opening Night” is the main fundraiser for the Annenberg Theater and is presented by the Annenberg Theater Council (ATC). Morrison’s name on the bill will no doubt entice audiences because the versatile gent possesses a winning trifecta: remarkable singing and dancing, and some fine acting chops to boot.

Morrison, who recently won raves for his stage work in the 2016 Broadway adaptation of “Finding Neverland,” also delivered robust performances in other stage hits such as “South Pacific,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and, in his big break, “Hairspray,” in 2002.

He tells Palm Springs Life about his love of the craft, his inspirations, and much more.