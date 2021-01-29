Cut to the Chase

PHOTOGRAPHS BY TIFFANY L. CLARK Matthew Sam has been doing house calls during the pandemic.

What’s your signature style?

When I first came to the Coachella Valley, I was most known for hair art. I did a lot of crazy, abstract deigns. Lately, I’ve been the beard master. People like to come to me to have their beards shaped, dyed, trimmed — everything.

Where are you from originally?

I was born and raised in Blythe. I was visiting out here and liked the vibe. I started out working in the mall. It was a great experience because I met everyone from the valley. Now, I have my own private studio with weekends off.

Why did you start your own product line?

My sister is in the skincare field. I’m in the hair field. It just made sense to team up and create organic products because they’re so hard to find. The first thing we made was a beard oil, and now we have hair and body butter, body wash, and styling gel.