TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Think way outside the box — choose a new method and apply it. You will be noticed in a positive light when you lead by example. Your most effective asset is time.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

You will be rewarded for nurturing a worthy project or person. Be responsible for civility in situations where communication is challenged. An oppressive regime is fading fast.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Obstacles based on incendiary differences of opinion are in the eleventh hour. Alpha makes way for Beta, and meekness inherits the earth. Meek is not weak! The secret to power in business is to have no emotional reactions.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

A few weeks of obscurity are a blessing; once you realize there is more within than without, you will withdraw in confidence. Work on health, fitness, and image: A race car in the pit, your time is soon, so prepare.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Weed through the detritus of activities. With so many options, you might miss some-thing more valuable than your original estimate. A crazy scheme has promise.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Your contribution to a structural change is appreciated for the amount of work you are willing to put into it. Take responsibility in an area that will prove your essential worth to the whole. Administration skills shine.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A long-standing conflict turns conciliatory mid-month. Believe your fortunes have shifted overnight and encourage all to cooperate for a benevolent outcome. There will be skirmishes later, but a solid foundation is forming. Patience is a weapon.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Flashes of psychological insight smooth a bumpy runway; understanding removes the emotional element in research and development. Invest in a high-ticket item that will improve health, and with the aid of a professional stylist, update your image. Feel new.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Your misgivings are a trust issue. Stop analyzing qualifications and be confident that you have made the optimum choices. There’s no need to micromanage — let go and expect the best from your team.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Stop. No forward motion until you’ve repaired your spirit. Be it meditation or tai chi, use your favorite tools to regain a vision or shore up a dream. A long winter’s nap renews your soul; new beginnings are on the horizon.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Reserve your counsel for sensitive times; when you’re certain of the moment, you can heal others. The best form of leadership is initiation — finesse new beginnings with gentle optimism. Encouraging words are the stars in your crown.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Take the lead on a unique short road trip. Getting away does wonders for your thought process, and solutions appear when you relax in unexplored vistas. Magical input surrounds you, so dust off your listening skills.

